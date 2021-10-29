Ishpeming Voters To Decide on Bond Proposal

ISHPEMING, Mich – Ishpeming voters will be faced with a decision on November 2.

The Ishpeming Public School District Bond Proposal will appear on the ballot. But it should not raise property taxes.

The board of education is asking for voter approval to sell no more than 3.9 million dollars in bonds.

Voters will be asked to replace the district’s current 1.5 mill bond, which is expiring next year with a new bond at the same amount.

“We have some facility needs that are very great that the regular general budget does not support. It was very planned out on when we should submit this proposal to our community. It is a no mill increase on the previous years levy,” said Ishpeming Schools Superintendent, Carrie Meyer. “The way we are able to make this a non-mill increase is one of our previous bond proposals last payment is in May of 2022. Taxes will be levied for the new bond proposal if approved in July of 2022. So we are able to levy money without it being an increase to our community from the previous year.”

Meyer said the funding will help with important updates at existing school buildings. That, ultimately benefits the whole community.

“Our students and the community will benefit from the passing of this proposal. We need to take care of the buildings and the community in our neighborhood. Right now, leaky roofs will only get worse. So we need to preserve our roofs,” Meyer said. “Also, our playground structures will be used for not only when kids are in school but kids are welcome to use them as a park after school hours. The gymnasium will benefit everyone who is attending games. The bleachers we have are in very poor condition. They need repair along with the floor, ceiling and roof. So the repairs will benefit, anyone attending those games, students, our gym classes and all the above.”

For more information about the bond proposal and proposed projects, visit the link below.

Upcoming Bond Election Information – Ishpeming Public Schools (ishpemingschools.org)