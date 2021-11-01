Marquette County Secures Brownfield Grant Funding

An Upper Peninsula county was successful in securing a grant to help assess properties in the region.

The $300,000 Brownfield Grant will be used to assess abandoned and contaminated buildings.

Director of the Marquette County Brownfield Authority, Anne Giroux, explained more in depth how the funds will work.

“It’s for environmental assessment work. So it’s really those upfront costs a developer that is looking at a site, need to incur to develop that site. So your phase one or phase two environmental studies or baseline environmental studies, asbestos surveys, lead surveys, things like that,” Giroux said. “All of that upfront environmental assessment work that a developer needs to take on before they can even take on any construction or renovation to the site.”

Marquette County was one of only four communities in the state to receive the general funds in 2021.