POW/MIA Recognition Day was Friday and Bill Hager was honored as the 2021 U.P. Veteran of the Year.

The Selection Committee consists of State Commanders from throughout the Upper Peninsula representing all military organizations.

Bill Hager served two tours of duty in Vietnam and retired as a highly decorated master sergeant.

Hager is heavily involved in V.A. services throughout the U.P.

He was also a recruiter for the National Guard.

He said he’s very proud of the one thousand plus Upper Peninsula men and women who have signed up over the years.

Additionally, he’s very proud to have served on the iconic USS Bayfield during Vietnam.