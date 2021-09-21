Search and Rescue for missing man around Hogsback Mountain

A Marquette Township man has been reported as missing. Yesterday morning Aaron Royal McGeorge left his house in a red 2011 F-150 pick-up truck. This morning his truck was found on County Road-550 near HogsBack Mountain.

It is believed he went hiking in that area. Marquette County has started a Search and Rescue for McGeorge using tracking dogs and they’re asking the public to avoid the area to prevent scent contamination.

Aaron is 40 years of age 5”9”, around 165 pounds, has dark short hair, brown eyes, and a thin moustache. He usually wears a baseball hat.

If you have possibly seen Aaron or know of any information that may assist in the search, please call the Marquette County Sherriff’s tip line at 906-225-8441