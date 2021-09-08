Croze says Westwood game “not do or die” despite 0-2 record

12 mins ago David Cesefske

 

ISHPEMING, Mich. – The Westwood Patriots taking on the Calumet Copper Kings this Friday under the lights at Westwood High School, a highly anticipated game and a matchup set to
be ABC10’s game of the week for Friday Night Frenzy in week three.

The Patriots are led by running back Zack Carlson who has nine touchdowns through two games thus far. On the other side of the ball the Copper Kings are led by coach John Croze who will hang it up after the season draws to a close. The copper kings coming off a couple tough losses to start the season, one in overtime and one versus the Negaunee Miners last week. However even though they sit at 0–2 coach Croze says the team isn’t pressing the panic button.

