Negaunee’s Phillip Nelson Credits Success To Team Chemistry

7 hours ago David Cesefske

NEGAUNEE, Mich. – The Negaunee Miners coming off an impressive win this past Thursday with a 35–21 victory over the Calumet Copper kings. Two of those touchdowns coming from talented wideout Phillip Nelson, Nelson went off yet again with 4 catches for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns including one score going 95 yards from senior Gerald Johnson. We spoke with coach Paul Jacobson and Nelson about the big win and chemistry between quarterback Gerald Johnson and the junior wideout.

