Ask A Cop Talks Tree Trimming

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Trees can often be a beautiful addition to any property.

But what if a tree branches out to a place it does not belong?

A Dollar Bay viewer wants to know if they can trim a neighbors tree if it is hanging over the property line.

Marquette City Police Chief Mike Laurila consulted the city arborist on this matter

“A tree that is growing over the property line is the responsibility of (that) property owner.” Laurila said.  “If a neighboring property owner wants to trim the tree or a tree branch, it’s always a good idea to get in touch with your neighbor to make sure that that’s allowable.”

According to Michigan law, a person can sue a neighbor for damaging a tree on their property.

For more information about this topic follow this link www.legislature.mi.gov/(S(xgegwwseq1ibrayso1ptseyh))/mileg.aspx?page=getobject&objectName=mcl-247-241

Thank you chief for answering today’s question.

Viewers, don’t forget to submit your Ask A Cop question.

Visit a–b–c 10 u–p dot com forward slash ask–a–cop

