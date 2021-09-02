Man Injured In Crane Accident In Iron County

Mastadon Township, Mich – A fatal industrial accident left one man injured on Tuesday.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post responded to the accident at the hydroelectric dam on Tuesday at around noon.

Their investigation found employees of the Waterworks Marine of Lacrosse were moving a bulkhead into place by crane when the boom of the crane snapped off striking a worker.

48–year–old Neil Boser was injured on scene.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is conducting a follow up into the incident.