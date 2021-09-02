Man Injured In Crane Accident In Iron County

12 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Mastadon Township, Mich – A fatal industrial accident left one man injured on Tuesday.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post responded to the accident at the hydroelectric dam on Tuesday at around noon.

Their investigation found employees of the Waterworks Marine of Lacrosse were moving a bulkhead into place by crane when the boom of the crane snapped off striking a worker.

48–year–old Neil Boser was injured on scene.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is conducting a follow up into the incident.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Michigan DNR’s Wildlife Division reminding the importance bear-proof camping

9 hours ago Roy Buck

MDOT lifts traffic restrictions to ease Labor Day travel

9 hours ago Roy Buck

The Michigan State Police Angel Program

11 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

September is National Preparedness Month

11 hours ago Marta Berglund

Ask A Cop Talks Tree Trimming

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Tips on how to bear-proof your campsite

12 hours ago Roy Buck

You may have missed

Michigan DNR’s Wildlife Division reminding the importance bear-proof camping

9 hours ago Roy Buck

MDOT lifts traffic restrictions to ease Labor Day travel

9 hours ago Roy Buck

The Michigan State Police Angel Program

11 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

September is National Preparedness Month

11 hours ago Marta Berglund

Ask A Cop Talks Tree Trimming

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers