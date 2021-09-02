September is National Preparedness Month

11 hours ago Marta Berglund

September is here and that means it’s National Preparedness Month.

This month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reminds us the importance of being prepared for any disaster. This includes flooding and other natural disasters, as well as pandemics like COVID-19.

Each week of September will focus on different aspects of preparedness.

This week is focused on making a preparedness plan. Next week, FEMA will emphasize building disaster kits. The third week of September focuses on low cost disaster preparedness. That is, trying to minimize the financial damage a disaster can have. Finally, the last week of September is dedicated to teaching youth about emergency preparedness.

More information on preparedness month is available at www.ready.gov/september..

Information on disaster recovery specific to Michigan is available at www.fema.gov/disaster/4607

