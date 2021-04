Upper Peninsula high school juniors and sophomores will have the chance to explore a variety of medical specialties including Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine.

Michigan State University’s School of Osteopathic Medicine and War Memorial Hospital will host the two day virtual event called Osteo-ChampsUP.

The event will be held June 27th and the 28th from 10am – 2:00 pm. applications are already being accepted but will close May 31st.

For more info visit: com.msu.edu