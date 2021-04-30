Escanaba’s Bay de Noc Community College’s 2021 Presidential Honor Award

1 hour ago Roy Buck

Escanaba’s Bay de Noc Community College’s 2021 Presidential Honor Award was awarded to Emily Thibault.

Emily is a Liberal Arts major and will graduate this spring with an Associate Arts degree. She earned the award by maintaining a 3.50 cumulative GPA coupled with demonstration of outstanding leadership and active involvement both off and on campus.

Emily will continue at Bay de Noc while pursuing her Secondary Education Math Degree.                                       

 

 

The Presidential Honor Award was established by the Bay de Noc Community College Foundation in July of 1997 in honor of Dr. Dwight E. Link, President Emeritus of Bay College.

Visit www.baycollege.edu/bayawards to watch a short video of Bay College President, Dr. Laura Coleman, presenting the Presidential Honor Award to Emily Thibault along with her acceptance speeches.

Bay College offers career certificate programs, associate degrees, transfer options, job force training and opportunities through dual enrollment and early college programs.  Classes are available at the Escanaba and Iron Mountain campuses and online.  Call 906.786.5802 for more information or visit www.baycollege.edu.

https://www.baycollege.edu/student-life/tour-campus.php

