Portage Health Foundation and Copper Country Volunteer EMS

Portage Health Foundation supports the Copper Country services that better the communities’ health. Their mission statement is simple; “to positively influence a healthier community through enhanced philanthropy and collaboration.”

A lot of Michigan Volunteer Emergency Medical Services need more money to train and equip their EMS volunteers. PHF can provide these firefighters and first responders with grants to get the resources they need.

Portage Health Foundation’s (PHF) mission is to positively influence a healthier community through enhanced philanthropy and collaboration. In order to uphold this mission, PHF has identified seven areas of targeted emphasis addressing the following (in no order of importance or preference):

  • Increase access to education
  • Mitigate poverty
  • Reduce hunger and poor nutrition
  • Support medical research and innovation
  • Improve physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health and well being
  • These identified focus areas are used to define and establish giving priorities, programming initiatives and to help identify grant project criteria that ensures our service area’s (Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon Counties) success Build safer communities
  • Provide access to support healthy living

For more information visit: https://www.phfgive.org/grants

https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/0,5885,7-339-73970_5093_28508—,00.html

 

