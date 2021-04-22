NMU Professor Wins Teaching Award

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

A Northern Michigan University professor has been awarded the AATF Excellence in Teaching Award.

Professor Nelly Kupper, a professor of French and Russian was named the 2021 Dorothy Ludwig Excellence in Teaching Award winner.

The purpose of the award is to recognize teachers who have demonstrated excellence and commitment in the teaching of the French language and culture.

Professor Kupper has helped revise the national standards of teaching French for the AATF in the United States.

“I’m very honored and delighted I was selected,” Professor Kupper said. “It’s an honor the our program and Northern Michigan University.”

For more information about the AATF and NMU’s language, literature and cultural studies programs, visit the links below:

Home – AATF (frenchteachers.org)

Home Page | NMU Languages, Literatures and International Studies

