GLIAC Tournament on Horizon for Wildcat Men’s Soccer

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University Men’s Soccer team clinched the No. 3 seed in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Men’s Soccer Tournament and will play host to No. 6 Davenport University on Sunday afternoon inside the Superior Dome.

The quarterfinal match, the first GLIAC Men’s Soccer Tournament tilt ever hosted by NMU, kicks off at 1 p.m.

WEEKLY NOTES

FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can follow the action using video and live stats.

SUNDAY VS. DAVENPORT

Live stats: https://nmuwildcats.com/sports/msoc/2020-21/boxscores/20210425_45iz.xml

Video: https://nmuwildcats.com/links/0j1o2m

Tickets: https://nmuwildcats.com/links/rt12no

LAST TIME OUT

The Wildcats played a tight match with No. 2 GLIAC Tournament seed Parkside last week to end the regular season.

The Rangers struck first but NMU was able to answer back and even the score.

Ryan Palmbaum battled a Parkside defender for possession of the ball along the end line. He passed the ball out to his left, past the defender, to Emanuele Ancione who kicked the ball from the top of the goal area into the net over the opposing keeper.

The teams went into overtime 1-1 after a battle in regulation. The Rangers ultimately took home the 2-1 win.

The home team controlled the possession battle and Wildcat goalkeeper Alex Weaver had a diving save that helped force overtime.

QUOTABLE

“This is the first men’s soccer conference tournament that NMU has ever hosted,” said head coach David Poggi of the upcoming match. “This is a great opportunity for our team and for the community.”

“It was a tight contest at Davenport earlier this year,” added Poggi. “We felt the conditions played a part in how the match went. We know there will be no weather conditions this time where the match is taking place inside the Superior Dome.”

“Tournament seeding was very close this year and it is indicative of how I believe the match is going to go,” Poggi continued. “It is going to be the team that makes the fewest mistakes and works the hardest that moves on to the semifinals. Davenport is well-coached. Before they joined the GLIAC they were NAIA national champions and they have done really well in their time in the GLIAC.”

“We are excited to have our soccer fans come out to witness the first GLIAC Men’s Soccer Tournament match played in Marquette,” concluded the head coach.

NEW RECORD

Sophomore Ryan Palmbaum broke the NMU career assists record for the Wildcats over the weekend. He currently has 10 assists in his time as an NMU student-athlete. The previous record was 9 with both Sveinn Karlsson and Ben Hoffman tied for the No. 1 spot.

Palmbaum recorded his 10 assists over 26 games making him the quickest to reach that mark. His four assists are tied for first in the GLIAC this year.

NMU VERSUS DU

The Wildcats are 1-5-1 against the Panthers. Earlier this season NMU fell to Davenport 2-1 on the road in a match played in windy conditions. Kaffie Kurz scored the goal for the Wildcats in the contest.