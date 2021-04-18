Pietila Second, Women’s Golf Sixth at GLIAC Championship

Courtesy: NMU

AUGUSTA, Mich. – Freshman Annie Pietila‘s second-place finish led the way for the Northern Michigan University Women’s Golf team as they notched a sixth-place team finish at the GLIAC Women’s Golf Championship in stroke play at the Stonehedge Golf Club in Augusta, Mich.

Pietila shot for par with a 72 on day one and then was two under par with a 70 on the second day. Her total was 142 and placed her second overall in the field of 50 golfers. Her total score is the best 36-hole individual score in program history.

Senior Caro Els was next for the Wildcats tied for 24th. She shot a 75 on day one and 82 on the second day for a total score of 157. That total score is fifth in program history for 36-holes.

Junior Abigail Boozer shot rounds of 82 and 80 earning a total score of 162, which is tied for the program’s ninth-best 36-hole performance, and a finish in 32nd.

Sophomore Paxton Johnson shot 167 total which earned her a tie for 36. Johnson had a first-round score of 82 and a second-round performance of 85.

Freshman Payton Dube rounded out the Wildcat contingent with a total score of 182 (92, 90) which placed her 47th.

The end of stroke play at the GLIAC Championship completes the scheduled events for the NMU team. The NCAA will announce the DII National Championship field on Monday, April 26.