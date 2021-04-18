Men’s Golf Earns Eighth Place Finish at GLIAC Championship

Courtesy: NMU

AUGUSTA, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University Men’s Golf team placed eighth, and had two top 20 individual finishes, in the GLIAC Men’s Golf Championship at the Stoatin Brae Golf Club in Augusta, Mich.

Juniors Carter Mason and Nick Rowley tied for 20th with total scores of 146 each. Mason had a tally of 74 in the first round and shot even par (72) in the second. Rowley shot back-to-back rounds of 73. The duo is now tied for the fifth-best individual 36-hole score in program history.

Freshman Walter Ylitalo finished 31st with a score of 149. Ylitalo had rounds of 75 and 74.

Another freshman was next for the Wildcats in Blake Ramirez. He had a total of 153 (78, 75) that tied him for 36th.

The final Wildcat golfer was freshman Caden Dunn. Rounds of 79 and 77 gave him a total of 156 which placed him in a tie for 41st.

The NMU team finished with a total of 594 which was good for eighth place and the sixth-best 36-hole team performance in program history.

The Wildcats finished up their scheduled events at the end of stroke play at the GLIAC Championship. The NCAA DII National Championship participants will be unveiled Monday, April 26.