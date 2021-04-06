Northern Michigan University’s “Investing in Innovation.”

Northern Michigan University President Fritz Erickson is seeking campus-wide input for the “post-pandemic phase.” This revised “Investing in Innovation” plan will reflect NMU’s focus on the processes for efficient equity and the importance of mind/body wellness. It also includes two new strategic outcomes: advancing the rural agenda and moving NMU toward carbon neutrality.

The updated “Investing in Innovation” states that moving forward with these select strategic initiatives creates a bold plan for Northern to simultaneously and strategically consider new programs; recruit top-caliber students, faculty and staff; and develop innovative responses to local, regional and state issues and needs.

Feedback will be accepted through Monday, April 19, at NMUPres@nmu.edu. Those who email are asked to type “Strategic Plan” in the subject line.

https://news.nmu.edu/node/1267