EGLE’s U.P. Rock Library

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy ‘s “Oil, Gas and Minerals Division” moved close to 22,000 boxes of drill core, cuttings, and rocks to a large warehouse at the former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base. All of the geological specimens have emphasis on Northern Peninsula Geology.

The inventory consists primarily of rock core drilled during mining and mineral exploration on private and state mineral leases. The information can be used to support informed decisions revolving around Michigan’s geology such as: Wise use of our mineral resources, research of unconventional energy sources and identifying geological hazards.

For more information visit:

https://www.michigan.gov/mienvironment/0,9349,7-385-93394-555817–,00.htm