The SAVE LIVES Act

3 hours ago Roy Buck

In Iron Mountain The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is now asking enrolled veterans who want a COVID-19 vaccine to call and schedule an appointment. The SAVE LIVES ACT was signed into law March 24th by President Biden. It’s an effort locally and nationally to immunize all veterans, their caretakers, and spouses.

The SAVE LIVES Act focus is to strengthen and amplify vaccination efforts for all veterans. However, the US Department of Veterans Affairs encourages veterans to take the first opportunity to get a vaccine if offered through another entity.

For more information visit:

https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed

https://www.ironmountain.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp

https://www.ironmountain.va.gov/emergency/index.asp

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/1276

 

