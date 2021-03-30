Tech men’s basketball inks recruit Dawson Nordgaard

Courtesy of MTU Huskies

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Dawson Nordgaard of De Pere, Wisconsin has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Huskies in 2021-22, announced the Michigan Tech men’s basketball coaching staff on Tuesday. Nordgaard plays forward for West De Pere High School, where he has been First Team All-Conference (2021) and Honorable Mention All-Conference (2020).

“We are very excited to add Dawson to the Huskies,” said Husky associate head coach Josh Buettner. “He will add scoring from the post position and will be able to protect the rim on the defensive end. He is a great fit for our program. He has shown consistent improvement and we believe his best basketball is in front of him.”

This season, Nordgaard averaged more than 16 points per game and seven rebounds for the Phantoms, who were awarded the No. 5 seed in the WIAA Division I regional. He was born in Warsaw, attended kindergarten in Poland.

Nordgaard comes from an athletically accomplished family. His mother, Alexis played basketball at Butler University and his father, Jeff was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks and played professionally for 13 years, mostly in Europe. Nordgaard grandparents and great-grandparents were also college basketball players.

Nordgaard intends to major in Engineering at Michigan Tech and is a good student. He joins Nate Abel (Beaver Dam, Wisconsin) as the second freshman recruit for next fall. Seven current Husky players hail from Wisconsin.

Michigan Tech made it to the NCAA Midwest Region Championship for the second time in program history this season. They finished the 2020-21 campaign with a 15-8 overall record and the GLIAC North Division regular season title.