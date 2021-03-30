Renfrew, Stilson Earn GLIAC Lacrosse Players of the Week

Courtesy of NMU Wildcats

BAY CITY, Mich. — Sophomore attacker Emily Renfrew and sophomore goalkeeper Cam Stilson of Northern Michigan University lacrosse were named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Players of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Renfrew, who won Offensive Player of the Week, started the week with an excellent performance at Findlay last Monday. The Okemos, Mich. native scored 9 goals in the contest which tied the program record for most goals in a game. She also picked up two ground balls and caused two turnovers against the Oilers.

The sophomore attacker kept up her excellent play in the Wildcats’ weekend GLIAC series sweep over Concordia-St. Paul. Over the two games, she notched eight total goals with two assists in each game. She also picked up a total of four ground balls over the two games, which were the first wins over CSP in NMU lacrosse program history.

Sophomore keeper Stilson, this week’s Defensive Player of the Week, collected six saves on Monday at Findlay. She added two ground balls to her stat line in the road contest.

The goalie from Brighton, Mich. came up big for the Wildcats in the two home games against Concordia-St. Paul this weekend. In the first game, she had 10 saves and caused one turnover in the OT victory and, in the second game, she had 12 saves, two caused turnovers, and picked up one ground ball in the win.

These are the first GLIAC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards in the history of NMU Lacrosse.