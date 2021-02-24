GLIAC Announces Basketball Tournament Seeding Format

courtesy of GLIAC

ISHPEMING, MICH – The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) announced it will use a Point Rating System to determine seeding for the league’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament due to the unbalanced league schedule and canceled games due to COVD-19.

As announced on Wednesday, the GLIAC will allow all 12 institutions to participate in both the Men’s and Women’s Tournament. Following the opening round of games, teams will be reseeded based on the Point Rating System, and there will be no changes made to the bracket once teams arrive at Purdue Northwest, who will host the remainder of the Tournaments at both their Hammond and Westville campuses.

The GLIAC Point Rating System assigns a value to game results depending on the site and the opponent’s winning percentage. Teams can earn additional points for a road win or at home against top competition based on conference winning percentage and receive fewer points for a win against lesser opposition.

The league will also use the point rating system and the win/loss record to determine the regular-season champion(s). If a team(s) is at the top of the standings based on win-loss percentage and another team(s) is at the top based on the point system, the teams will be considered co-champions.

GLIAC Basketball Point Rating System.

7.5 points win over a .751 or better team on the road

· 7 points win over a .751 or better team at home

· 6.5 points win over a .501 to .750 team on the road

· 6 points win over a .501 to .750 team at home

· 5.5 points win over a .251 to .500 team on the road

· 5 points win over a .251 to .500 team at home

· 4.5 points win over a .250 or lower team on the road

· 4 points win over a .250 or lower team at home

· 3.5 points loss to a .751 or better team on the road

· 3 points loss to a .751 or better team at home

· 2.5 points loss to a .501 to .750 team on the road

· 2 points loss to a .501 to .750 team at home

· 1.5 points loss to a .251 to .500 team on the road

· 1 point loss to a .251 to .500 team at home

· .5 point loss to a .250 or lower team on the road

· 0 points loss to a .250 or lower team at home

Breakdown

· 4 points for a win

· .5 points for playing on the road

· 1 point for playing a team above .250

· 2 points for playing a team above .500

· 3 points for playing a team above .750

GLIAC Point Rating System Tiebreak:

A. Head to head competition if the win is on the road

B. Head to head competition with all remaining institutions in order of their

overall GLIAC Point Rating System ranking played at the same site,

considering only contests where tied teams played the same opponent on

the road.

C. Head to head competition if the win is at home.

D. Commissioner, or his/her designee, flips a coin.