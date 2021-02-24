Volleyball Receiving Votes In Latest AVCA Poll

MARQUETTE, Mich. Northern Michigan University women’s volleyball is receiving votes in the fourth American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) DII Coaches’ poll of the season.

The Wildcats collected 38 votes in the AVCA poll. To be listed on the poll teams had to play in at least one match and be on two or more ballots.

NMU most recently took on Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe Ferris State. The teams split the weekend series 1-1 with the Bulldogs taking match one 3-2 and the Wildcats winning the second 3-1.

Women’s volleyball is back on the court this weekend as they take on Saginaw Valley State University at home on both Friday and Saturday. First serve on Friday is set for 4:30 p.m. inside of Vandament Arena, while Saturday’s contest will begin at 3:30 p.m.

