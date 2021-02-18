Michigan Quarterback Joe Milton Set to Transfer

4 hours ago David Cesefske

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Spring practice starts Monday for the University Of Michigan and once again the program will be turning to another starter for the 2021 season at quarterback. News breaking Thursday Joe Milton has entered his name in the transfer portal. The third–year quarterback will have three years of eligibility remaining, with the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility. Milton was an ESPN 300 prospect in the 2018 class, described as raw and needing time to develop, he played sparingly in four games his first season. After playing in four games in 2019, Milton was named as the starter to open the 2020 season with a lot of hype behind him. He helped lead Michigan to a win against Minnesota in the opener, completing 15 of 22 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown. Milton would go on to throw for 644 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the next two games, both losses, against Michigan state and Indiana. He was eventually replaced by Cade McNamara, who started the final two games of the season for Michigan. The Wolverines will now hand the reigns over to McNamara or highly touted prospect JJ McCarthy the no. 25 ranked recruit overall and the no. 2 ranked dual–threat quarterback.

