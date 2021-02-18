Huskies Look To Finish Strong Atop The GLIAC

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Coming off a big rivalry win over the Wildcats, Michigan Tech men’s basketball with a lot on the line late in the season as the end approaches. The Huskies play Grand Valley State in the final regular season home series of the year Friday, 12 p.m. and Saturday, February 20 at 11 a.m. The huskies (9–5) enter the weekend in first place atop the GLIAC North Division with a narrow margin over Wisconsin–Parkside, with four games to play. Not much separation in the north Division as all six teams are separated by just three wins. Meanwhile, Grand Valley State (8–5) enters on a three–game win streak, eyeing first place in the South. Head coach Kevin Luke spoke earlier this week about his confidence in the team going into the Grand Valley series.

Continue Reading