LOCAL ORGANIZATION BRINGS ON THE ROMANCE
We all look forward to something special on valentines day, dinner, flowers, perhaps some special entertainment.
A local organization is looking to provide those romantic touches despite the COVID–19 pandemic.
Join the Masonic Arts, Theatre & Innovation Company for a virtual cabaret
featuring local artists, singers, and actors live streamed right to your
home at 6pm on Sunday, February 14. The event will feature a cast of
well known local performers including: Lilith Kontos & Jacob Laitinen;
Leslie Parkkonen; Eliisa Gladwell, Alex, & Easton Herman; Rusty & Lisa
Bowers; Allyse Belanger; and Bobby Glenn Brown.
In addition to a wide range of performances, the non-profit has
partnered with local businesses Mama Russo’s, Donckers, and Forsberg’s A
New Leaf to offer dinner, chocolate, and flowers for pick-up on
Saturday, February 13, or delivery on Sunday, February 14.
Orders for pick-up or delivery can be made at www.matimqt.org, and those
looking to get just a ticket to the live stream to watch at home can
order one at https://www.matimqt.org/shop/valentines-day-show/.