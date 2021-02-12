LOCAL ORGANIZATION BRINGS ON THE ROMANCE

We all look forward to something special on valentines day, dinner, flowers, perhaps some special entertainment.

A local organization is looking to provide those romantic touches despite the COVID–19 pandemic.

Join the Masonic Arts, Theatre & Innovation Company for a virtual cabaret

featuring local artists, singers, and actors live streamed right to your

home at 6pm on Sunday, February 14. The event will feature a cast of

well known local performers including: Lilith Kontos & Jacob Laitinen;

Leslie Parkkonen; Eliisa Gladwell, Alex, & Easton Herman; Rusty & Lisa

Bowers; Allyse Belanger; and Bobby Glenn Brown.

In addition to a wide range of performances, the non-profit has

partnered with local businesses Mama Russo’s, Donckers, and Forsberg’s A

New Leaf to offer dinner, chocolate, and flowers for pick-up on

Saturday, February 13, or delivery on Sunday, February 14.

Orders for pick-up or delivery can be made at www.matimqt.org, and those

looking to get just a ticket to the live stream to watch at home can

order one at https://www.matimqt.org/shop/valentines-day-show/.