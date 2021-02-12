COVID VACCINE update

Marquette County residents who preregistered for the COVID-19 vaccine may get a phone call from the health department on Tuesday.

Marquette County Health Department staff will call from 906-475-9977. They will make two attempts, leaving a message on the first attempt. If you miss the call, MCHD officials say you will remain on the list for a future clinic.

Residents 65 and older can get the vaccine. Anyone who wishes to be placed on the pre-registration list can go to the MCHD website at www.mqthealth.org or call (906)475-7847. Phone registration is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is important to register only once.

Officials say vaccine allotments have remained inconsistent and more information about future clinics will be released once it becomes available.