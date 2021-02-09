Keweenaw Mountain Lodge unveils 10 km of groomed ski and snowshoe trails

COPPER HARBOR — Visitors to Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula have another reason to head north this winter now that the historic Keweenaw Mountain Lodge has opened 10 km of groomed, classic cross-country ski and snowshoeing trails in scenic Copper Harbor. The trails’ opening coincides with the property’s first winter of operation under its new ownership.

“We took the plunge and bought grooming equipment in November to see if we could keep up with grooming the trails,” explained the lodge’s owner, John Mueller. “In general, cross country skiing and snow-shoeing, as well as fat tire biking, are winter activities that fit well with our outdoor activity initiatives — getting people outdoors and enjoying the wilderness of the Keweenaw.”

The lodge, built in 1934, launched the new trail system to enhance visitors’ access to the region’s outdoor amenities and connect with the property’s history. With Brockway Mountain as a backdrop, visitors can expect a serene and intimate experience with nature as they traverse the resort’s property by ski or snowshoe. “Our trails allow you to escape deep into the woods far from any city,” offered Chris Guibert, who is responsible for mountain biking and outdoor winter activities at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge. “Guests will snowshoe under cliffs, ski along a ridgetop and truly feel like they are in a remote place.”

Snowshoeing and ski equipment available for rental at the lodge. Available equipment includes backcountry hok skis (Altai skis), which allow people to trek anywhere on property. The trail system is open to the public and are dog-friendly as long as the furry companions remain on-leash.

With positive reviews continuing to roll in, planning for potential expansion are underway. Future trail updates may include new fat-tire biking additions, extensions to existing snowshoe and ski trails, and even a reincarnation of the property’s former terrain park which was open between 2009-2011.

Known as a destination for outdoor winter sports enthusiasts, the Keweenaw Peninsula receives an average of 270” of snow each year thanks to regular lake-effect snow generated by Lake Superior. For more information on the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge, including equipment rental, dining and lodging reservations, visit Keweenawmountainlodge.com.