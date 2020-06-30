Crazy Days Sidewalk sale to take place in downtown Ishpeming

ISHPEMING — The Greater Ishpeming–Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce has paired with the City of Ispeming and downtown businesses to organize the Crazy Days Sidewalk sale.

The event will take place Friday, July 3rd, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. A one–block area from Division Street to Pearl Street will be closed off for this event.

Businesses will have the opportunity to participate by putting out items on the sidewalk to sell. Surrounding blocks with businesses will also have items for sale.

“On July 3rd, typically there’s been the event called the Festival of Treasures, were we bring in a lot of vendors,” said Bob Hendrickson, Executive Director of the Greater Ishpeming–Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Ishpeming Business Association closes the whole Main Street. It’s a big festival you know, it brings in a thousand people. We’re scaling that way back and what we’re hoping this year, that we do this just to have a little event to celebrate summer, help our downtown businesses, and also by doing this, we’re hoping to see the Festival of Treasures return next year.”

The GINCC is strongly recommending those who attend to follow COVID–19 prevention measures, such as social distancing and wearing a mask.