Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market to open Saturday, with restrictions

MARQUETTE — The Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market is set to open this weekend, with some restrictions.

After weeks of primarily online sales, the Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market will open for their first in–person session this Saturday.

The return of the farmer’s market is a welcome one, and helps to bring a sense of normalcy to Marquette’s downtown area.

“It’s the new normal, right? Because what is ‘normal’ anymore,” said Sara Johnson, Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market Manager. “I think the important thing is that we have an opportunity to engage with the community again, our vendors can maintain that relationship building that they’ve worked so hard to build up over the years. And it’s nice to be able to go somewhere and do something, and feel like you’re kind of getting back into your normal routine.”

Anyone planning on attending the market, whether as a customer or vendor, must be free of any COVID–like symptoms, and must wear a face mask at all times.

The market will only feature about half of the vendors it usually does, and vendors will be set up in a way that promotes social distancing.

Customers are asked to limit 1 to 2 customers per household, and bring cash, as credit and debit cards won’t be accepted. Farmer’s market money won’t be issued this year, but will still be accepted. All food assistance programs, including SNAP, Bridge Card, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project Fresh, Hoophouses for Health, Senior Market Fresh and others will be accepted.

Non–essential activities, including music, children’s programs and on–site food consumption are suspended.

The farmer’s market season is scheduled to go until the end of October, but is subject to change.