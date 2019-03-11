UPAWS holds grand opening of new facility

MARQUETTE COUNTY — On March 9th, UPAWS held a grand opening of the non-profit organizations new facility.

This $3.7 million construction project now provides more opportunities for people to be educated on animal welfare and the facility will allow more animals to be housed.

The shelter also has many updates that accommodate the comfort for many different types of animals. This way they can feel welcomed and less stressed during their time at the shelter while waiting to be adopted.

The new address of the location is 815 South State Highway M553 in Gwinn.