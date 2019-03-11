Ice shanty removal coming soon, says Michigan DNR

MARQUETTE– As spring slowly creeps closer and the ice begins to melt, the Michigan DNR reminds ice fishing enthusiasts to remove their ice shanties sooner rather than later.

Warmer outside temperatures and rain lead to weaker ice, which could mean trouble for shanty owners, if they aren’t careful.

“If someone leaves their shanty out and it does fall through the ice, it could be our conservation officers or another governmental entity that would retrieve that ice shanty, and they’re all marked, so we know whose ice shanty that it is, and then you can be fined and ticketed,” says John Pepin, deputy public information officer for the DNR.

The deadline for waterways bordering Wisconsin is March 15th, and the deadline for other waterways is March 31st.

You can still ice fish after these dates, as long as the shanties are taken off each night.