Roofs collapse from severe snowfall

Due to severe snowfall over the weekend, several businesses in the area had their roofs collapse from the weight of the snow.

Old–Ish Auto, located in Ishpeming, had their roof collapse from the weight early Sunday morning.

Shunk furniture, just outside of Negaunee, also had their roof collapse Sunday morning.

While the large building is split into four parts, the collapse of the roof forced enough air pressure to shatter 500–pound windows, sending the frames out of their molding and into the far side of the parking lot.

The owners of Shunk remind customers that their clearance center and location in Marquette are both still open, and they hope to get the repairs underway soon.