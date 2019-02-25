City of Marquette opts out of recreation marijuana establishments

MARQUETTE —

The Marquette City Commission held a meeting this evening and one of the items on the agenda was ordinance 675 to prohibit marijuana.

The commission chambers was full with over 50 people in the community coming out to speak their opinion on why recreational marijuana establishments should or should not be in Marquette.

Although many people in the community spoke against the commission opting out, the commission ended up passing the ordinance to prohibit recreational marijuana establishments with a 4 to 3 vote.

But neither the community nor commission are not giving up, they also made a motion to have one work session and one public forum with the public to review marijuana regulations in connection with the ordinance.

The commission is also currently working on an ordinance to make sure regulations are in place for when the state has laws set.