Ishpeming water main break repaired

ISHPEMING — The water main break in the City of Ishpeming has been repaired. The break happened on Division Street between 2nd Street and 4th Street, right in front of the high school.

A 12-inch main was reported to have broken around 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, and the crews worked throughout the night to repair the break.

The break caused the water to be turned off in the area, and also caused the school to be closed for the day. But with the repair finally finished, those utilities should be restored soon.