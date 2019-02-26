NMU football names new offensive coordinator

MARQUETTE – Northern Michigan University Football and Head Coach Kyle Nystrom has named Dan Fodrocy as the team’s new Offensive Coordinater.

“I feel very honored and priviliged to have the opportunity to join NMU Athletics,” says Fodrocy. “I have always had respect for not only the University and program but their tradition in college football and this league,” he continued. “I am very much looking foward to getting to Marquette, embracing the community and working closely with the players.”

Fodrocy has spent the past eight seasons at Saginaw Valley State University, most recently serving as the team’s Running Back Coach for the past four seasons. He was the team’s Wide Receiver Coach for four years before that. While leading the running backs, the Cardinals totaled 5,857 yards rushing with 60 touchdowns, averaging 1,464 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns per season. While leading the receivers, he helped the team to two NCAA Division II Playoffs and saw one player, Jeff Janis earn All-American honors.

“We are excited to get Dan here as I’ve known him for a number of years,” said Nystrom. “When this opened up, he was recommended highly as a good fit for what we want to do. He has done a good job at SVSU and we are very happy to have him here.”

Prior to arriving at SVSU, Fodrocy served as Tight Ends coach at North Dakota State University for years. In 2010, his unit caught 23 passes for 257 yards and five touchdowns. More impressively, they helped block for 2,913 yards rushing and 27 scores. While there, Fodrocy was also tasked with recruiting talent-filled California, Florida, Pennsylvania and his home state of Michigan.

Before heading to NDSU, he was the quarterbacks/running backs coach at University of Arkansas at Monticello. In 2008 he coached both units to their fourth-best seasons in terms of output in school history and helped the program set a single season standard for total offense with 5,496 yards. Quarterback Scott Buisson had the highest passing yardage total in school history (2,700) and second highest total offensive mark with 4,019 total yards.

Fodrocy got his coaching start as a graduate assistant coach at Grand Valley State University. The Lakers compiled a 27-1 record, including claiming the 2006 NCAA Division II National Championship and a pair of conference championships. While at GVSU, he coached a group of receivers that caught 203 passes for 3,385 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Fodrocy graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fitness and sports management from SVSU in 2006. While attending Saginaw Valley, Fodrocy was a four-year letterwinner at linebacker for the Cardinals. He helped lead SVSU to the NCAA Division II playoffs three times during his career. He ranks second in career tackles for loss (40) and sixth in career sacks (18). He set the current school record for tackles for loss in a season with 20 in 2005 and his nine sacks in 2005 is currently ninth best all-time.