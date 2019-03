ISHPEMING – After 27 years of coaching varsity football at Ishpeming High School, Jeff Olson has announced his retirement from coaching, according to Athletic Director Terry Roberts.

Olson led the Hematites to state titles in 2012, 2013 and 2015. Ishpeming was a state runner-up in 2010 and 2014.

Olson will continue to teach at Ishpeming High School.