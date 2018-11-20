Redmen “Go Blue” while playing hockey

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Redmen are Going BLUE as the UP Diabetes Outreach Network (UPDON) establishes their first scholarship for Type I Diabetic Athletes at Marquette Area Public Schools.

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and UPDON is teaming up with MSHS Athletics and the Marquette Area Public Schools Education Foundation to raise awareness and also raise donations.

This is to start a scholarship for a MAPS Student-Athlete who is living with (or whose life has been affected by) type 1 diabetes.

They also would love to make this an annual event by working with the hockey team.

“We are hoping to make this an annual event,” said UPDON Events Coordinator, Kristen Cambensy. “We started small this year with the blue hockey tape, hoping next year we might go bigger with the blue practice jerseys and things like that.”

They are hoping to reach their $10,000 goal which then the organization would be able to create an endowment.

This would allow the organization to give a $500 dollar scholarship annually.