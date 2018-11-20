MARQUETTE COUNTY — On November 16, 2018 detectives assigned to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) investigated suspects for the distribution of meth in Marquette County.

As a result, detectives arrested Zya Ray Fassbender of Marquette, Corin Renee Hurst of Ishpeming, Christopher Francis Larson of Ishpeming and Kevin Lawrence Reidy of Ishpeming.

During the course of the investigation on November 16, detectives were able to identify suspects in Ishpeming and Marquette that were distributing crystal meth.

A series of traffic stops resulted in the seizure of two loaded firearms and approximately 30 grams crystal meth.

During these traffic stops detectives obtained information that resulted in the search of a motel room in Ishpeming Township. Detectives seized a larger quantity of crystal meth and over $3,200 in cash in the motel room.

The street value of all the drugs seized is estimated at $15,000.

All four suspects were arrested and lodged at the Marquette County Jail on various drug and weapons charges.

All four suspects have been arraigned in the 96th District.

UPSET was assisted by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, Marquette City Police Department, and Michigan State Police Negaunee Post.