State Legislative Race Results

Legislative Race Results
State Senate — 38th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Ed McBroom
|16156
|56%
|Scott Dianda
|12313
|42%
|Wade Paul Roberts
|514
|2%
State House of Representatives — 108th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Beau Matthew LaFave (R)(i)
|5928
|58%
|Bob Romps (D)
|4266
|42%
State House of Representatives — 109th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Melody Wagner (R)
|7334
|47%
|Sara Cambensy (D)(i)
|8221
|53%
State House of Representatives — 110th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Gregory Markkanen
|2472
|48%
|Ken Summers
|2680
|52%