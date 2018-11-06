State Legislative Race Results

Legislative Race Results

State Senate — 38th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Ed McBroom 16156 56%
Scott Dianda 12313 42%
Wade Paul Roberts 514 2%

State House of Representatives — 108th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Beau Matthew LaFave (R)(i) 5928 58%
Bob Romps (D) 4266 42%

State House of Representatives — 109th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Melody Wagner (R) 7334 47%
Sara Cambensy (D)(i) 8221 53%

State House of Representatives — 110th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Gregory Markkanen 2472 48%
Ken Summers 2680 52%

 

 

