County Race Results
Alger County Commissioner — 1st District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Catherine Pullen
Alger County Commissioner — 2nd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Joseph P. VanLandschoot
Alger County Commissioner — 3rd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Esley M. Mattson
|David Kronk
Alger County Commissioner — 4th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Jerry Doucette
Alger County Commissioner — 5th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Mickey G. Rondeau
|Mary Jo O’Halloran-Torongo
Alger County Road Commissioner
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Doug Miron
Baraga County Commissioner — 1st District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Gale W. Eilola
Baraga County Commissioner — 3rd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Patrick Reilley
Baraga County Commissioner — 4th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|William F. Menge
Delta County Commissioner — 1st District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Gerard N. Tatrow
Delta County Commissioner — 2nd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Patrick Johnson
Delta County Commissioner — 3rd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Theresa A. Nelson
Delta County Commissioner — 4th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|David Moyle
Delta County Commissioner — 5th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|David J. Rivard
Delta County Road Commissioner
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Bob Aschbacher
|John Malnar
Dickinson County Commissioner — 1st District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Joseph Stevens
|R. Douglas Stock
Dickinson County Commissioner — 2nd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Ann Martin
|Kevin V. Pirlot
Dickinson County Commissioner — 3rd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Barbara J. Kramer
|Dale Alessandrini
Dickinson County Commissioner — 4th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Henry A. Wender
|Geno Alessandrini Jr.
Dickinson County Commissioner — 5th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|John P. Degenaer
Houghton County Commissioner — 1st District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Tom Tikkanen
Houghton County Commissioner — 2nd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Albert Koskela
|Melissa Davis
Houghton County Commissioner — 3rd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Glenn D. Anderson
Houghton County Commissioner — 4th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|John Sullivan
|Gretchen Janssen
Houghton County Commissioner — 5th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Roy Britz
|Sharon A. Stoll
Iron County Commissioner — 1st District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Patti A. Peretto
Iron County Commissioner — 2nd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Darla Bonno
|Mark Polley
|Roger Louis Zanon
|Mike Stafford
Iron County Commissioner — 3rd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Ray Coates
Iron County Commissioner — 4th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Sharon Leonoff
Iron County Commissioner — 5th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Tim Aho
Iron County Road Commissioner
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Ronald J. Frailing
|Dan Germic
Keweenaw County Comissioner — 1st District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Donald Piche
Keweenaw County Comissioner — 2nd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Jim Vivian
Keweenaw County Comissioner — 3rd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Del Rajala
Keweenaw County Comissioner — 4th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Bob DeMarois
Keweenaw County Comissioner — 5th Distrcit
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Randy L. Eckloff
|Sandra S. Gayk
Keweenaw County Road Commissioner
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Richard R. Olson
|Kevin Gherna
Marquette County Commissioner — 1st District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|John DePetro
Marquette County Commissioner — 2nd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Joe Derocha
Marquette County Commissioner — 3rd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Stephen Adamini
Marquette County Commissioner — 4th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Gerry Corkin
Marquette County Commissioner — 5th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Bill Nordeen
Marquette County Commissioner — 6th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Karen Alholm
Menominee County Commissioner — 1st District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Steven T. Gromala
|Jason S. Chaltry
Menominee County Commissioner — 2nd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Bernie Lang
|Patricia Mueller (Formerly: Campbell)
Menominee County Commissioner — 3rd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Joe Ciochetto
|Larry Phelps
|Edward Powell Jr.
Menominee County Commissioner — 4th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Larry L. Schei
|Steve Ecker
|David Thompson
Menominee County Commissioner — 5th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Garry Anderson
|William Cech
Menominee County Commissioner — 6th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|David Prestin
Menominee County Commissioner — 7th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Gerald L. Piche
Menominee County Comissioner — 8th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Jan Hafeman
|Tim Lafave
Menominee County Commissioner — 9th District
|Candidates
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Larry Johnson Jr.
Menominee County Road Commissioner
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Ken Bower
Menominee County Road Commissioner (Partial Term)
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Kenneth W. Kline
Ontonagon County Commissioner — 2nd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Richard A. Bourdeau
Ontonagon County Commissioner — 3rd District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Robert L. Nousiainen
Ontonagon County Commissioner — 4th District
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Carl R. Nykanen
|Pat Kitzman
Ontonagon County Mine Inspector
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Gunnard Kyllonen