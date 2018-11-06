County Race Results

Posted By: Trent Bailey November 6, 2018

County Race Results

Alger County Commissioner — 1st District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Catherine Pullen

Alger County Commissioner — 2nd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Joseph P. VanLandschoot

Alger County Commissioner — 3rd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Esley M. Mattson
David Kronk

Alger County Commissioner — 4th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Jerry Doucette

Alger County Commissioner — 5th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Mickey G. Rondeau
Mary Jo O’Halloran-Torongo

Alger County Road Commissioner

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Doug Miron

Baraga County Commissioner — 1st District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Gale W. Eilola

Baraga County Commissioner — 3rd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Patrick Reilley

Baraga County Commissioner — 4th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
William F. Menge

Delta County Commissioner — 1st District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Gerard N. Tatrow

Delta County Commissioner — 2nd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Patrick Johnson

Delta County Commissioner — 3rd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Theresa A. Nelson

Delta County Commissioner — 4th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
David Moyle

Delta County Commissioner — 5th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
David J. Rivard

Delta County Road Commissioner

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Bob Aschbacher
John Malnar

Dickinson County Commissioner — 1st District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Joseph Stevens
R. Douglas Stock

Dickinson County Commissioner — 2nd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Ann Martin
Kevin V. Pirlot

Dickinson County Commissioner — 3rd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Barbara J. Kramer
Dale Alessandrini

Dickinson County Commissioner — 4th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Henry A. Wender
Geno Alessandrini Jr.

Dickinson County Commissioner — 5th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
John P. Degenaer

Houghton County Commissioner — 1st District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Tom Tikkanen

Houghton County Commissioner — 2nd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Albert Koskela
Melissa Davis

Houghton County Commissioner — 3rd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Glenn D. Anderson

Houghton County Commissioner — 4th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
John Sullivan
Gretchen Janssen

Houghton County Commissioner — 5th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Roy Britz
Sharon A. Stoll

Iron County Commissioner — 1st District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Patti A. Peretto

Iron County Commissioner — 2nd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Darla Bonno
Mark Polley
Roger Louis Zanon
Mike Stafford

Iron County Commissioner — 3rd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Ray Coates

Iron County Commissioner — 4th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Sharon Leonoff

Iron County Commissioner — 5th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Tim Aho

Iron County Road Commissioner

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Ronald J. Frailing
Dan Germic

Keweenaw County Comissioner — 1st District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Donald Piche

Keweenaw County Comissioner — 2nd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Jim Vivian

Keweenaw County Comissioner — 3rd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Del Rajala

Keweenaw County Comissioner — 4th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Bob DeMarois

Keweenaw County Comissioner — 5th Distrcit

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Randy L. Eckloff
Sandra S. Gayk

Keweenaw County Road Commissioner

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Richard R. Olson
Kevin Gherna

Marquette County Commissioner — 1st District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
John DePetro

Marquette County Commissioner — 2nd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Joe Derocha

Marquette County Commissioner — 3rd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Stephen Adamini

Marquette County Commissioner — 4th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Gerry Corkin

Marquette County Commissioner — 5th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Bill Nordeen

Marquette County Commissioner — 6th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Karen Alholm

Menominee County Commissioner — 1st District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Steven T. Gromala
Jason S. Chaltry

Menominee County Commissioner — 2nd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Bernie Lang
Patricia Mueller (Formerly: Campbell)

Menominee County Commissioner — 3rd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Joe Ciochetto
Larry Phelps
Edward Powell Jr.

Menominee County Commissioner — 4th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Larry L. Schei
Steve Ecker
David Thompson

Menominee County Commissioner — 5th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Garry Anderson
William Cech

Menominee County Commissioner — 6th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
David Prestin

Menominee County Commissioner — 7th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Gerald L. Piche

Menominee County Comissioner — 8th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Jan Hafeman
Tim Lafave

Menominee County Commissioner — 9th District

Candidates # of Votes % of Votes
Larry Johnson Jr.

Menominee County Road Commissioner

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Ken Bower

Menominee County Road Commissioner (Partial Term)

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Kenneth W. Kline

Ontonagon County Commissioner — 2nd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Richard A. Bourdeau

Ontonagon County Commissioner — 3rd District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Robert L. Nousiainen

Ontonagon County Commissioner — 4th District

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Carl R. Nykanen
Pat Kitzman

Ontonagon County Mine Inspector

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Gunnard Kyllonen

 

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE