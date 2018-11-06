State Board Race Results
State Board of Education
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Tami Carlone (R)
|Richard Zeile (R)
|Judith P. Pritchett (D)
|Tiffany Tilley (D)
|Scotty Boman (L)
|John T. Tatar (L)
|Karen Adams (TX)
|Douglas Levesque (TX)
|Sherry A. Wells (GR)
|Mary Anne Hering (WC)
|Logan R. Smith (WC)
Regent of the University of Michigan
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Andrea Fischer Newman (R)
|Andrew Richner (R)
|Jordan Acker (D)
|Paul Brown (D)
|James Lewis Hudler (L)
|John Jascob (L)
|Joe Sanger (TX)
|Crystal Van Sickle (TX)
|Kevin A. Graves (GR)
|Marge Katchmark Sallows (NL)
Trustee of Michigan State University
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Dave Dutch (R)
|Mike Miller (R)
|Brianna T. Scott (D)
|Kelly Charron Tebay (D)
|Bruce Campbell (L)
|Tim Orzechowski (L)
|Janet M. Sanger (TX)
|John Paul Sanger (TX)
|Aaron Mariasy (GR)
|Bridgette R. Abraham-Guzman (NL)
Governor of Wayne State University
|Candidate
|# of Votes
|% of Votes
|Diane Dunaskiss (R)
|David Nicholson (R)
|Bryan C. Barnhill (D)
|Anil Kumar (D)
|Jon Elgas (L)
|John T. Hargenrader (L)
|Christine C. Schwartz (TX)
|Marc Joseph Sosnowski (TX)