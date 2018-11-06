State Board Race Results

State Board of Education

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes Tami Carlone (R) Richard Zeile (R) Judith P. Pritchett (D) Tiffany Tilley (D) Scotty Boman (L) John T. Tatar (L) Karen Adams (TX) Douglas Levesque (TX) Sherry A. Wells (GR) Mary Anne Hering (WC) Logan R. Smith (WC)

Regent of the University of Michigan

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes Andrea Fischer Newman (R) Andrew Richner (R) Jordan Acker (D) Paul Brown (D) James Lewis Hudler (L) John Jascob (L) Joe Sanger (TX) Crystal Van Sickle (TX) Kevin A. Graves (GR) Marge Katchmark Sallows (NL)

Trustee of Michigan State University

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes Dave Dutch (R) Mike Miller (R) Brianna T. Scott (D) Kelly Charron Tebay (D) Bruce Campbell (L) Tim Orzechowski (L) Janet M. Sanger (TX) John Paul Sanger (TX) Aaron Mariasy (GR) Bridgette R. Abraham-Guzman (NL)

Governor of Wayne State University