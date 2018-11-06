State Board Race Results

Posted By: Trent Bailey November 6, 2018

State Board of Education

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Tami Carlone (R)
Richard Zeile (R)
Judith P. Pritchett (D)
Tiffany Tilley (D)
Scotty Boman (L)
John T. Tatar (L)
Karen Adams (TX)
Douglas Levesque (TX)
Sherry A. Wells (GR)
Mary Anne Hering (WC)
Logan R. Smith (WC)

Regent of the University of Michigan

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Andrea Fischer Newman (R)
Andrew Richner (R)
Jordan Acker (D)
Paul Brown (D)
James Lewis Hudler (L)
John Jascob (L)
Joe Sanger (TX)
Crystal Van Sickle (TX)
Kevin A. Graves (GR)
Marge Katchmark Sallows (NL)

Trustee of Michigan State University

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Dave Dutch (R)
Mike Miller (R)
Brianna T. Scott (D)
Kelly Charron Tebay (D)
Bruce Campbell (L)
Tim Orzechowski (L)
Janet M. Sanger (TX)
John Paul Sanger (TX)
Aaron Mariasy (GR)
Bridgette R. Abraham-Guzman (NL)

Governor of Wayne State University

Candidate # of Votes % of Votes
Diane Dunaskiss (R)
David Nicholson (R)
Bryan C. Barnhill (D)
Anil Kumar (D)
Jon Elgas (L)
John T. Hargenrader (L)
Christine C. Schwartz (TX)
Marc Joseph Sosnowski (TX)

 

 

