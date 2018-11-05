NMU’s Ladd Named GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week

BAY CITY – Freshman safety Anthony Ladd was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Northern Michigan University Football team to a 34-24 victory at Wayne State University.

Ladd finished the game with six total tackles, posting five solo tackles. He also recorded the first interception of his career, picking off the WSU quarterback and returning the ball 97-yards with 10 seconds remaining to seal the victory for the Wildcats.

On the season, Ladd has appeared in eight games and has tallied 28 tackles, making 10 solo tackles and assisting on 18. The freshman has made 1.5 tackles for loss along with two pass breakups this season.

It was the first time NMU has earned a Defensive Player of the Week honor since week two of the 2011 season when Zach Anderson won the award.

This season, the Wildcat defense has held opponents to 54 total yards fewer per game along with 47 fewer yards rushing. The team has allowed 104 fewer yards per game and 118 fewer rushing yards allowed per game while allowing 11 fewer points than the 2016 team.

The Wildcats will conclude the 2018 season this Saturday at Ashland University.