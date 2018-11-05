Tech’s Ford named WCHA Defenseman of the Week

BLOOMINGTON – Michigan Tech senior Keegan Ford was named the WCHA Defenseman of the Week on Monday (Nov. 5). Ford had three points at Alabama Huntsville as the Huskies swept the Chargers in their WCHA-opening series.

Ford, a native of Waunakee, Wisconsin, assisted on the game-winning tally each night while scoring his first goal of the season Saturday. He had the secondary assist on Colin Swoyer’s game-winning second-period goal Friday. Ford opened scoring Saturday for the second of his career and added an assist on Jake Lucchini’s game-winning power-play goal later in the period. Ford has five points in the last four games and leads the Huskies with four assists, 10 blocked shots, and a plus-4 rating.

Tech continues its eight-game road trip this weekend at Ferris State. The Huskies have won two of their last three games and are 2-3 overall and 2-0 in the WCHA. The puck drops at 7:07 p.m. each night at the Ewigleben Ice Arena.