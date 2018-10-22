Preliminary hearing for Schiefel

MARQUETTE — On September 7th, Brandon Lee Schiefel was arraigned in Marquette County District Court.

Today he had his preliminary hearing.

Schiefel was arrested in Ishpeming on a 12 count warrant on September 6th, at approximately 2:00 P.M.

His charges include assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm at a building, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and among others. 29-year old Michael Paul Fletcher Jr. of Marquette had testified against Schiefel in this preliminary hearing.

This testimony added to the account of being held at gun point.

“Now to the time where Tracey’s house was shot up,” said, Prosecuting Attorney, Matt Wiese. “The car got stopped and you all got out and then you all had the gun pointed at you?”

“Yea I believe that may have happened in Trail Bridge too,” said Witness, Michael Paul Fletcher Jr. “It happened after the shooting for sure.”

“You were also told you can’t leave? Is that correct?” asked Wiese.

“Yes sir,” said Fletcher.

The 24-year-old’s Brandon Lee Schiefels charges come as a result from an investigation of a drive-by shooting that happened on August 28th on Iron Street.

Stay with ABC 10 for further developments on Schiefel’s case.