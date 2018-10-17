Police academy starting in November

MARQUETTE COUNTY — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Youth Police Academy this November.

The academy will be a 16 hour block of instruction designed to give the community better working knowledge of law enforcement.

These students will see all aspects of criminal justice and what goes into keeping the community safe.

The goal of this academy is to get young individuals interested in law enforcement and criminal justice as a possible career.

If this academy is successful we may even see an academy for adults in the near future.

“This will be a good recruitment tool,” said Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Gregory S. Zyburt. “Trying to find kids and get them interested in the field. So they will get into police work or corrections. So if this goes over well I can see expanding it to adults who would be interested in the same thing.”

The Youth Academy is open to anyone in grades 7-12. The first class will be held November 6, 2018 and go for 8 weeks.

