Fresh Coast Film Festival starts October 18th

MARQUETTE — The Fresh Coast Film Festival is held annually in October and is going to have over a hundred films this year.

The film festival celebrates the outdoor lifestyle, water-rich environment and resilient spirit of the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest. The festival is all weekend with a range of different ticket prices.

But if you are not sure if this is your scene you can come to the festivals kickoff event tomorrow at 7 pm.

“It really gets kicked off tomorrow night, Thursday night, down at the commons in Marquette,” said Fresh Coast Film Festival Co-Organizer, Bill Thompson. “It’s a free event, so it’s a way to get people introduced to the festival. You can bring your whole family out, enjoy some popcorn, there is a food truck rally, and there will be 16 films shown that evening.”

For more information about the festival click here.