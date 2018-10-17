Fatal accident in Baraga Township kills L’Anse woman

BARAGA — The Baraga County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Wednesday, October 17 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The accident happened on Mission Road just south of Highway US-41 in Baraga Township.

The driver of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 21-year-old, Kori Beth LaFernier of L’Anse, was killed in the accident.

The accident is still under investigation, ABC 10 will have more when updates come.

Assisting at the scene of the accident was the Michigan State Police, Baraga Police, Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police, L’Anse Fire Department, Baraga Fire Department and Bay Ambulance.