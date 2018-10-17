Escape Marquette features zombie room for Halloween season

MARQUETTE — Recently, Escape Marquette announced a new, special themed escape room titled, ‘Escape the Undead,’ just in time for the Halloween season.

As in most escape rooms of this nature, experience goers must band together as a team to solve puzzles, which advances them throughout the room, and ultimately allows them to escape. The room, available for a limited time, centers on a zombie infestation, with time to find a cure running out.

The experience isn’t just limited to their location in the Masonic Center, either.

“We have two games – we have ‘Escape the Undead,’ which is the full-length, 30 minute game at Escape Marquette, and then we have Haunted Hayride version which is a scaled-down, 10 minute version that’s located where the line starts up for the hayride this year,” said Escape Marquette owner, Anna Hemstock. “We start Thursday night with everyone else, and we’re available all weekend to have your teams come and down and try to escape the undead.”

Tickets are $17 for the full experience at their main location, and $7 for the shortened 10 minute version at the Marquette Haunted Hayride.