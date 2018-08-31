Marquette’s 15th Annual Blues Festival

MARQUETTE — It’s that time of the year again, when Mattson Lower Harbor Park is rocking out to some Blues music.

The City of Marquette is having its 15th Annual Blues fest and its only getting started today.

The event will go throughout the weekend where people can come and enjoy all of the different bands from around the country.

“We have bands from all over the country,” said Festival Director, Walt Lindala. “From Chicago to New Orleans to right here in Marquette, and they are playing all weekend long. There are a lot of great vendors, great food and it’s a great place to have a party.”

